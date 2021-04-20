Overview

Dr. John Kinch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wrentham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kinch works at SMG Wrentham Primary Care in Wrentham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.