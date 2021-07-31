Overview of Dr. John King, MD

Dr. John King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. King works at Warren Clinic General Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.