Dr. John Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kirk, MD
Dr. John Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They completed their fellowship with Bethesda Eye Inst/st Louis University
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
-
1
Kirk Eye Center3650 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 997-0401
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirk?
I recommend Doctor Kirk for any eye care and especially cataract treatment. He is comprehensive and takes the time to address and answer all your concerns. His staff is top notch and extremely responsive. Their prices for service and glasses are very reasonable. I have emergency concerns prior to surgery that were resolved within 24 hours.
About Dr. John Kirk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1255336392
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Eye Inst/st Louis University
- University Colo
- University Ariz
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kirk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.