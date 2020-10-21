Overview of Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD

Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Kirkland Jr works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.