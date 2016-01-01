See All General Surgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Southfield, MI
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD

Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr works at Quality Chiro Care LLC in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quality Chiro Care LLC
    20180 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 327-6039
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508836966
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
