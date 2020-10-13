Overview of Dr. John Kitchens, MD

Dr. John Kitchens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prestonsburg, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Kitchens works at Radiology Inc in Prestonsburg, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.