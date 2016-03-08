Overview of Dr. John Klay, MD

Dr. John Klay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Klay works at KLAY JOHN W MD OFFICE in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.