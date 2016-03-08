See All General Surgeons in Wheeling, WV
Dr. John Klay, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Wheeling, WV
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Klay, MD

Dr. John Klay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Klay works at KLAY JOHN W MD OFFICE in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John W. Klay M.d. Inc.
    40 Medical Park Ste 301, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 243-8005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2016
    I HAVE HAD TWO APPOINTMENTS RECENTLY WITH DR KLAY. HE AND HIS STAFF ARE VERY NICE AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE , I FEEL VERY CONFIDENT IN DR KLAY TO DO MY UP COMING SURGERY.
    CHARLES in Wheeling, WV — Mar 08, 2016
    About Dr. John Klay, MD

    General Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1497703417
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Yale University
    Medical Education

