Dr. John Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
John R. Klein MD PC6618 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 290-0961
Carondelet Medical Group - Green Valley400 W Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 290-0961
Carondelet Medical Group Inc.1209 W Target Range Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 290-0961
Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 290-0961
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klein and staff go above and beyond to take care of you while in their office. I had the best experience with them. My shoulder is feeling great after surgery. Thank you Dr. Klein and Christina for being so patient with me .
About Dr. John Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
