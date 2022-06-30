Overview of Dr. John Klein, MD

Dr. John Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Klein works at Klein Eye Center in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.