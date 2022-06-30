Dr. John Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Klein, MD
Dr. John Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Klein Eye Center13 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-2323
Amarillo Cataract and Eye Surgery7310 Fleming Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-8891
- 3 50720 PO Box, Amarillo, TX 79159 Directions (806) 353-2323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klein is easy to talk with and he shows genuine concern for his patients. I never feel like I’m being rushed through a visit. I had excellent results with my cataract surgeries!! Dr Klein is great!! I have full confidence in him!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.