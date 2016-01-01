Overview of Dr. John Klemperer, MD

Dr. John Klemperer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Klemperer works at Cardiothoracic Surgery of Maine in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.