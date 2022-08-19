See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. John Klibanoff, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Klibanoff, MD

Dr. John Klibanoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Klibanoff works at Orthopaedic Assocs Rochester in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klibanoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Associates of Rochester PC
    2410 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 723-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Failed Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I was born with congenital hip dysplasia of the right hip. I'm 68. For many years I had pain and endured 5 total hip replacements. Under the care of Dr. Allen Boyd, head of Orthopedics at Strong Memorial Hospital, I was released from the Emergency room wearing a brace from my waist to my right knee and pronounced a high risk. Because they could not help me they referred me to three different orthopedic surgeons in three states. After a frustrating visit to John Hopkins in Baltimore someone suggested Dr. Klibanoff. He took one look at my X-Rays and knew immediately what to do. That was over 15 years ago and I'm still swimming, biking and golfing thanks to Dr. Klibanoff. He's an amazing, brilliant doctor !
    Linda A. Murphy — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Klibanoff, MD
    About Dr. John Klibanoff, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255391652
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Klibanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klibanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klibanoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klibanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klibanoff works at Orthopaedic Assocs Rochester in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Klibanoff’s profile.

    Dr. Klibanoff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klibanoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Klibanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klibanoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klibanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klibanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

