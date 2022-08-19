Overview of Dr. John Klibanoff, MD

Dr. John Klibanoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Klibanoff works at Orthopaedic Assocs Rochester in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.