Dr. Klim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Klim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Klim, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Dr. Klim works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. James Hileman MD18077 River Rd Ste 200, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 776-7028
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klim?
Dr Klim is a considerate, intelligent physician. In 2 visits he has done more for me than anyone. Writing scripts is only part of pain management. You can tell easily who wants less pain and who just wants narcotics. The only reason I didn't give 5 stars is because it's taking a while to get my meds approved.
About Dr. John Klim, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508834672
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klim works at
Dr. Klim has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Klim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.