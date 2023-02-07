Overview of Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD

Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS



Dr. Klimkiewicz works at Medstar WA Hosp Ctr Orthpdc Sgy in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.