Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD
Overview of Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD
Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Klimkiewicz works at
Dr. Klimkiewicz's Office Locations
-
1
Medstar Georgetown Univ Hosp Orthopdcs3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (855) 463-3316Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
2
Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1000, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klimkiewicz?
can't ask for better cousel or treatment. top notch
About Dr. John Klimkiewicz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346249505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klimkiewicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klimkiewicz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klimkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klimkiewicz works at
Dr. Klimkiewicz has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klimkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klimkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klimkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.