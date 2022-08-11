Dr. John Klooster, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klooster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Klooster, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Klooster, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Camby, IN.
Locations
Heartland Crossing Dental Care8190 Windfall Ln Ste A, Camby, IN 46113 Directions (317) 743-1124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fast friendly pain free service. Made sure everything was perfect before I left the chair
About Dr. John Klooster, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1326288705
