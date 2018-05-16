Overview of Dr. John Knippers, MD

Dr. John Knippers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Knippers works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low in Show Low, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.