Dr. John Knippers, MD
Overview of Dr. John Knippers, MD
Dr. John Knippers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Knippers' Office Locations
Kids Pediatric and Adolescent Care7711 E 111th St Ste 111, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 394-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly listens to me and takes a lot of time with the kidos. Easy to get into and to reach.
About Dr. John Knippers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knippers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knippers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knippers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Knippers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knippers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knippers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knippers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.