Dr. John Knochel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knochel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Knochel, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Knochel, DPM
Dr. John Knochel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Knochel works at
Dr. Knochel's Office Locations
-
1
Cigna Healthcare of Arizona Inc9069 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-2312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knochel?
Every visit I learn something more about what I'm supposed to be doing to take better care of my feet. He is encouraging me to stay positive and confident. I'm grateful for having him as my podiatrist.
About Dr. John Knochel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063768877
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knochel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knochel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knochel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knochel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Knochel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knochel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knochel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knochel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.