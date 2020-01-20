Dr. Kobayashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Kobayashi, MD
Dr. John Kobayashi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.
South Bend Clinic Advanced Cardiac Rhythm Center610 N Michigan St Ste 400, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community Hospital of Bremen Inc.1020 High Rd, Bremen, IN 46506 Directions (574) 309-9967Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-7459
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Woodlawn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He did a procedure on me and he was excellent. I felt I was in good hands. Friendly and easy to talk with.
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kobayashi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobayashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
