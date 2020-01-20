Overview

Dr. John Kobayashi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Kobayashi works at South Bend Clinic Advanced Cardiac Rhythm Center in South Bend, IN with other offices in Bremen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.