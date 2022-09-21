Dr. John Kogoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kogoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kogoy, MD
Dr. John Kogoy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Kogoy's Office Locations
Hendersonville Hematology and Oncology at Pardee805 6th Ave W Ste 100, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-7230
Vascular Surgery At Pardee835 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 693-7230
Pardee Surgical Associates, Hendersonville NC2695 Hendersonville Rd Ste 202, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 693-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My hernia surgery went very smoothly. I was told exactly how it would proceed and what to expect afterwards. Pain and scaring was minimal.
About Dr. John Kogoy, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194033522
Education & Certifications
- Mount Carmel Health System
- Mount Carmel Health System
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogoy.
