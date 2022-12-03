Dr. Kokesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kokesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Kokesh, MD
Dr. John Kokesh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kokesh works at
Dr. Kokesh's Office Locations
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 523-7485Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kokesh was very knowledgeable and explained my condition + surgical options in a way that was easy to understand. Would recommend!
About Dr. John Kokesh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427090430
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Wa Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Virginia Mason Med Ctr, General Surgery
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kokesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kokesh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kokesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokesh works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.