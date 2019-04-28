Dr. Konefal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Konefal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Konefal, MD
Dr. John Konefal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Konefal's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent.????Very kind and knowledgeable about my concerns . He spent a great deal of time with me and explained everything.I left the office feeling at ease . I'm glad he is on my team. Thank you
About Dr. John Konefal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801855259
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U Med Ctr
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U Med Ctr
- U Ky Med Ctr
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
