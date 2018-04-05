Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkol Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA215 E Quincy St Ste 501, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 299-3922
Methodist Hospital7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4000
Methodist Stone Oak Hospital1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 638-2000
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Favorite doctor I've ever had.
- Podiatry
- English
- WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
