Overview

Dr. John Koostra, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koostra works at Cardiology Plmnry Assoc Mdcl Gr in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.