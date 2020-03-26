Dr. John Koppman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Koppman, MD
Overview of Dr. John Koppman, MD
Dr. John Koppman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Koppman's Office Locations
John S. Koppman, MD201 Health Park Blvd Ste 103, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 827-0093
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koppman?
On January 2, 2020, Dr. Koppman performed a successful hernia-mesh repair. Dr. Koppman accepted the challenge of correcting another physician's botched surgery. There was little pain and his hernia-mesh repair has to date been very successful. There are very few Florida surgeons who have the professional skills exhibited by Dr. Koppman to perform a successful hernia-mesh repair. He is a credit to the medical profession.
About Dr. John Koppman, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952364713
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida-Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koppman has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koppman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.