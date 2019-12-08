See All Psychiatrists in Neenah, WI
Dr. John Korger, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Korger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Korger works at Resap Inc. in Neenah, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Resap Inc.
    40 Jewelers Park Dr Ste 100, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 720-9995
    Aurora Vision Center
    700 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 456-2030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2019
    There is nothing extraneous with him; no idle chit-chat. It’s all “meat & potatoes”. He packs so much into each of my sessions. I feel like I won the lottery by being able to receive therapy thru him. And unlike other therapists that want to dole out more pills, he slowly & methodically weans me off the pills to c what are we working with- as drugs have so many side effects. I’m not a huggy type of person by ANY means. Yet after our 1st session I asked him if it would be ok to give him a hug. (he said yes). Also, I have a terrible sense of direction but a fear of highway driving. He asked the women at the front desk to write out directions for back roads to get me home. They did so, & are super kind & compassionate as well. I feel very blessed that I am able to see him. NOT intimidating at all- so very kind.
    Danielle — Dec 08, 2019
    About Dr. John Korger, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952315723
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Psychiatry
