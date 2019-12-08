Dr. John Korger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Korger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Korger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Resap Inc.40 Jewelers Park Dr Ste 100, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 720-9995
Aurora Vision Center700 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 456-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Aetna
There is nothing extraneous with him; no idle chit-chat. It’s all “meat & potatoes”. He packs so much into each of my sessions. I feel like I won the lottery by being able to receive therapy thru him. And unlike other therapists that want to dole out more pills, he slowly & methodically weans me off the pills to c what are we working with- as drugs have so many side effects. I’m not a huggy type of person by ANY means. Yet after our 1st session I asked him if it would be ok to give him a hug. (he said yes). Also, I have a terrible sense of direction but a fear of highway driving. He asked the women at the front desk to write out directions for back roads to get me home. They did so, & are super kind & compassionate as well. I feel very blessed that I am able to see him. NOT intimidating at all- so very kind.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952315723
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Korger accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korger has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Korger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korger.
