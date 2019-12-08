Overview

Dr. John Korger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Korger works at Resap Inc. in Neenah, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.