Overview of Dr. John Kosta, MD

Dr. John Kosta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Kosta works at Saint Mary's Health Care in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Vertigo and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.