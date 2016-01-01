Dr. John Kostrzewa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostrzewa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kostrzewa, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kostrzewa, MD
Dr. John Kostrzewa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Kostrzewa's Office Locations
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kostrzewa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- University of Tennessee
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kostrzewa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kostrzewa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostrzewa has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostrzewa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostrzewa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostrzewa.
