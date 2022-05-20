Overview of Dr. John Kotis, DO

Dr. John Kotis, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Kotis works at Plastic/Resconstructive Sgy Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.