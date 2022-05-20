Dr. John Kotis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kotis, DO
Overview of Dr. John Kotis, DO
Dr. John Kotis, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kotis' Office Locations
Illinois Masonic Professional Building3000 N Halsted St Ste 611, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (847) 577-6400
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery3443 N Kennicott Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 577-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing result no scary and pain was minimum. My results are stunningly beautiful. My breast are round and perky. Thank you Dr Kotis
About Dr. John Kotis, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- American College of Osteopathic Surgeons
- Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Med Maywood
- Grandview Hosp Med Ctr
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Loyola University Chicago
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Kotis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotis speaks Greek.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotis.
