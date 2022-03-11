Dr. John Kowalczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kowalczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kowalczyk, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Locations
Pbd - Jupiter 614495 Military Trl Ste 204, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 296-1122
Jackfl-jackson Memorial Hospital1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE USED HIM AS MY SKIN DOC FOR ABOUT 10 YEARS AND I THINK HE IS TERRIFIC IN ALL WAYS. I CANNOT RECOMMEND HIM MORE HIGHLY. HE'S THE SMARTEST AND BEST DERMATOLOGIST I HAVE EVER MET, AND I AM 86 YEARS OLD AND HAVE USED MANY SKIN DOCS IN MY LIFETIME.
About Dr. John Kowalczyk, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477870459
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalczyk has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalczyk.
