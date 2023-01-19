Overview of Dr. John Kozlovsky, MD

Dr. John Kozlovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Kozlovsky works at Kozlovsky Delay & Winter Eye in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.