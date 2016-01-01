See All Cardiologists in Charleston, SC
Cardiology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Kratz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kratz works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    3.7
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Kratz, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1275648289
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kratz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kratz works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kratz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kratz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kratz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

