Dr. John Krebsbach, DPM
Dr. John Krebsbach, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (855) 476-3428
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Columbia West10950 W Capitol Dr, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Directions (855) 476-3428
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My foot callus acts up every 4 to 5 months. Dr Krebsbach quickly relieves the pain and provides helpful advise.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Krebsbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krebsbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebsbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krebsbach has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krebsbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebsbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebsbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebsbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebsbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.