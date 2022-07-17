Overview

Dr. John Kruba, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Kruba works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.