- FindCare
Dr. John Kucera, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kucera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Kucera works at
Locations
-
1
Peak Vista Community Health Centers3207 N Academy Blvd # 3300, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 632-5700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kucera?
Dr. Kucera is a kind, caring, and attentive doctor. He is very thorough and is never rushed. He looks for root causes to correct your symptoms.
About Dr. John Kucera, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841455417
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Corwin/U Colo
- St Mary Corwin/U Colo
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kucera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kucera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kucera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kucera works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.