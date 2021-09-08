Dr. Kuczynski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Kuczynski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kuczynski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence Centralia Hospital.
Locations
1
Olympia Multi-specialty Clinic - Cardiology406 Black Hills Ln SW Ste A, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-1735Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
South Sound Surgical Associates3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 302, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 704-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely amazing! The best! -Excellent bedside manners -Listens to concerns and always tries his very best to help -Dr K explains everything to my understanding -He always goes the extra mile and gets things done no matter how busy he is -He very much cares about his patients and well being -He is very caring and dedicated to each and every one of his patients -His nurse Shirley is a true blessing -As a team, they are the absolute best!
About Dr. John Kuczynski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497897771
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuczynski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuczynski has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuczynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuczynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.