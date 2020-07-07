Overview of Dr. John Kuhn, MD

Dr. John Kuhn, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kuhn works at BOARD CERTIFIED-EARS,NOSE & THROAT SPECIALIST in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.