Dr. John Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kuhn, MD
Overview of Dr. John Kuhn, MD
Dr. John Kuhn, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn's Office Locations
-
1
South Office3110 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 631-0045
-
2
John Kuhn, MD3555 NW 58th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 631-0045
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
Dr. Kuhn was kind and yet very matter of fact. He was also willing to answer any questions or concerns that I had regarding my surgery and the unexpected bone spur off my septum. Thankful that he did my surgery. Can barely tell I had a rhinoplasty until I point out my tiny scar. That will fade with time. All is healing well.
About Dr. John Kuhn, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1942230438
Education & Certifications
- FELLOW OF AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS
- University Okla
- U Kans
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuhn speaks Tagalog.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.