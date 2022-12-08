See All Ophthalmologists in Oakwood, OH
Dr. John Kunesh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Kunesh, MD

Dr. John Kunesh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Kunesh works at Kunesh Eye Center Inc in Oakwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kunesh's Office Locations

    Kunesh Eye Surgery Center
    2601 Far Hills Ave, Oakwood, OH 45419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 08, 2022
    The staff treated me professionally and took time to answer all my questions and concerns.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Kunesh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083792287
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio St Dept Oph|Ohio St Dept Oph|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • Ohio St Dept Oph|Ohio State U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Mt Carmel Hosp|Mt Carmel Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kunesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunesh works at Kunesh Eye Center Inc in Oakwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kunesh’s profile.

    Dr. Kunesh has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

