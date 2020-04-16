Overview of Dr. John Kung, MD

Dr. John Kung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Kung works at STATEN ISLAND OPTHALMOLOGY PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.