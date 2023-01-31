Dr. John Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kuo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
UCLA OB/GYN Consultation Suite200 UCLA Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Ivf Fertility Center16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 256-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I highly recommend Dr. Kuo. He is the unicorn of fertility doctors! His office is a boutique IVF office that offers specialized individual care. The big difference between Dr. Kuo and other IVF Doctors is that he spends so much time with each of his patients. After every appointment, even simple blood draws he sits down with you and goes over all your questions and concerns. He also pays attention to all the little details to best optimize each cycle so you are getting the most for your money. He really looks out for his patients wallets which is VERY rare. He also gives you his direct cell phone number that you can text 24/7 and he responds quickly no matter if it's the weekend or late at night. Dr. Kuo is also at every one of your appointments even on weekends and holidays. He also calls you with test results the same day if they are available. On top of that his office staff is AMAZING, especially Eliana. We are now pregnant with our first child thanks to Dr. Kuo.
About Dr. John Kuo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Columbia University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
