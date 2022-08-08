Dr. John Labban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Labban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Labban, MD
Dr. John Labban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labban's Office Locations
- 1 2852 E Buick Cadillac Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 334-0698
-
2
Drs. Pichet & Meechai415 W SOUTH 4TH ST, Red Bud, IL 62278 Directions (618) 282-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labban?
I am so grateful for Dr. Labban! He takes the time to listen to patient needs, and addresses them with expertise.
About Dr. John Labban, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1114005402
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labban has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labban speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Labban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.