Dr. John Labella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Childrens Community Pediatrics2540 New Butler Rd Ste 200, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 654-2776
Children's Community Pediatrics3104 Unionville Rd Ste 120, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-4433
Childrens Dermatology Services11279 Perry Hwy Ste 450, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
We have been with Dr Labella for 13 yrs. He is the best. He goes above and beyond for his patients. We use to drive 45 min one way Now he is in New Castle. So glad he moved closer to our location.
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Labella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Labella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labella.
