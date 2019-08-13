Overview of Dr. John Labella, MD

Dr. John Labella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Labella works at Children's Community Pediatrics in New Castle, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA and Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.