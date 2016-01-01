Dr. John Lacambra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacambra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lacambra, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lacambra, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Lacambra works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Lacambra, MD
Emergency Medicine
34 years of experience
English
Male
1043312614
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
Virginia Mason Medical Center
