Dr. John Lacy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lacy, MD
Dr. John Lacy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Lacy works at
Dr. Lacy's Office Locations
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9022
University Urology PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9254Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Crossville Location57 W Adams St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (865) 305-9254
Lenoir City Location5779 Creekwood Park Blvd # 215, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 305-9254
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lacy was courteous, compassionate, friendly, and effective.
About Dr. John Lacy, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.
