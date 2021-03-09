Overview of Dr. John Lacy, MD

Dr. John Lacy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Lacy works at University Cardiology in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.