Dr. Ladas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ladas, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ladas, MD
Dr. John Ladas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Ladas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ladas' Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladas?
About Dr. John Ladas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992743611
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladas works at
Dr. Ladas has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.