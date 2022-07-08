Dr. John Lafrentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafrentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lafrentz, MD
Dr. John Lafrentz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Ear Nose and Throat Physicians PC285 Chateau Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 882-7870
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Lafrentz, explained my problem an told me what he thinks I should do. I asked all kinds of questions an he answered in a professional an courteous way. Highly recc
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lafrentz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafrentz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafrentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafrentz has seen patients for Tinnitus, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafrentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafrentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafrentz.
