Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lake, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lake, MD
Dr. John Lake, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Dr. Lake works at
Dr. Lake's Office Locations
Missouri Delta Medical Center1008 N Main St, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions (573) 472-7490
Missouri Delta Smith St Clinic123 Smith Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions (573) 471-1105
Benton Community Care Center6468 State Highway 77, Benton, MO 63736 Directions (573) 545-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lake is the best of the best! Since I have moved I have found no one better. Compassionate and educated. Would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. John Lake, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lake has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.