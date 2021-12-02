Overview of Dr. John Lake, MD

Dr. John Lake, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center.



Dr. Lake works at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Benton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.