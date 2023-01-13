Dr. John Lamacchia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamacchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lamacchia, MD
Dr. John Lamacchia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Ascension Medical Group University Orthopaedics Specialists1135 W University Dr Ste 450, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 650-2400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had l5-s1&2 fusion. Amazing results. I am pain free . Recovery was quick also. He is an easy man to trust and he is very trustworthy!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surg PSC
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne St U/DMC
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Dearborn
- Orthopedic Surgery
