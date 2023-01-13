Overview of Dr. John Lamacchia, MD

Dr. John Lamacchia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Lamacchia works at Ascension Medical Group University Orthopaedics Specialists in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.