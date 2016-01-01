Dr. John Lambeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lambeth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lambeth, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Lambeth works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Triad Endocrine - Kernersville500 Pineview Dr Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lambeth?
About Dr. John Lambeth, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588711303
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- Vanderbilt U
- Vanderbilt U
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambeth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambeth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambeth works at
Dr. Lambeth has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambeth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.