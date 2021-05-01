Overview of Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD

Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Lamm Jr works at HAMPTON ROADS NEUROSURGICAL in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Lexington, KY and Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.