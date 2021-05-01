Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamm Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD
Dr. John Lamm Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Riverside Hampton Roads Neurosurgical & Spine Specialists - Williamsburg120 Kings Way Ste 3500, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 220-6823
Kentucky Childrens Hospital800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba Riversdie Hampton12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 410, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lamm takes times to explain things to you. I truly believe he has a great caring for his patients.
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
