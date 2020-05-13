Dr. John Land IV, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Land IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Land IV, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Land IV, DPM
Dr. John Land IV, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Land IV's Office Locations
North Georgia Surgical Associates1107 Broadrick Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 278-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was excellent I have trust in Doctor.
About Dr. John Land IV, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
